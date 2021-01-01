Women's Plus Size Plunge V-Neck Bow Sharkbite Tankini Top - Kona Sol Multi X

The Plunge V-Neck Bow Sharkbite Tankini Top from Kona Sol™ adds a lovely finish to your swim style. This tankini top flares down from the cinched bustline and features a vibrant floral print laid against a black background for a flowy look with easy-breezy flair. The pullover style boasts a plunging V-neckline front paired with adjustable bow-tie shoulder straps, as well as a sharkbite hemline that creates a beautiful asymmetrical look you'll love. The printed swim top is made from a soft and stretchy fabric that offers you flexible movement whether you're swimming, lounging along the shore and more. Wear it with black bikini bottoms or any solid color that complements the flowery tones. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Material: Nylon.