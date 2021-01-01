Women's Plus Size Pull-On Pants - Ava & Viv Lilac 2X, Purple

The Jogger Pants from Ava and Viv™ give you yet another reason to look forward to the weekend. In a solid hue, these women's sporty pants tailored in a relaxed fit combined with an elasticized waistband, ribbed ankles and side pockets make for the ultimate sweatpants. The mid-rise jogger pants are made from a soft fabric blend for comfortable wear whether you're at home or out and about running errands or hitting the streets. Pair with an oversized turtleneck sweater for a comfy look to take you from the couch to brunch effortlessly. Size: 2X. Color: Lilac. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Material: Viscose.