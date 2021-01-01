Just My Size Women's Plus Size Pure Comfort Seamless Wirefree Bra, Style MJ1263

Just My Size Pure Comfort Seamless Wirefree Bra, Style 1263:Pull it on or step right in. Either way, this Just My Size bra feels blissfully soft and comfySilky seamless fabric stretches four ways for a flexible fitKnit-in light support adds subtle under-bust shapingWide straps and fuller back offer gentle all-around smoothingWider bottom band helps prevent dig-in and roll-upFive easy sizes shapes to fit you (If you're near the upper end of your size range, choose the next size up)No wires, no seams, no foam padding, nothing but soothing softnessImported95% Nylon, 5% Spandex