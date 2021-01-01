Gloria Vanderbilt Women's Plus Size Rail Straight Leg Jean, Tile Ceiling Coffee Roast, 16W

Color Tile Ceiling coffee roast has a deep brown ground with a tile design printed allover, made in a nice stretch twill fabric with great recovery Style - straight leg is also a pocket denim jean, that is contoured through hip and hits at natural waist line, for that comfort fit you've come to love. Versatility - Pairs great with any fashionable top and footwear for easy transition from office to happy hour. Straight leg n are 31 inch average and 29 inch short length with a 15 1/4 inch leg opening Effortlessly fun and stylish Gloria Vanderbilt is a versatile yet classic look that attracts and connects with the modern sensibility of consumers of all ages. Fit Type: Regular Rise Style: Mid Weave Type: Woven