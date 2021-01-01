Women's Plus Size Rain Coat - Ava & Viv Rose 1X, Pink

Keep your style on point on drizzly days with this Fashion Rain Coat from Ava and Viv™. Boasting a waterproof construction to ensure you stay dry and comfortable, this long-sleeve rain coat is made with a taffeta lining for added comfort. The stylish jacket features a tie-belt closure at the waist to offer you a shapely fit, and the front single welt pocket lets you keep essentials safe and close by while you're on the go. The collared neckline offers a polished look, while the double breasted snap closure allows for easy wear and layering. Layer over any outfit when it starts to rain for a fashionable look. Size: 1X. Color: Rose. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid. Material: Cotton.