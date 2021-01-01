Women's Plus Size Sherpa Quarter Zip Jacket - Knox Rose Brown Leopard Print 2X

Cozy up during the cool-weather days in easy style with this Sherpa Quarter-Zip Jacket from Knox Rose™. Showcasing an allover leopard print for an on-trend look, this long-sleeve jacket ensures comfortable all-day wear for creating stylish layered looks. Falling below the waist for convenient wear over many tops, this jacket features a collared neckline with front half-zip closure for quick and easy dressing. Plus, the zippered front pocket offers a spot to keep your small everyday essentials close by. Layer over your favorite shirt-and-jeans combo or pair with cute casual dresses for versatile outfit options. Size: 2X. Color: Brown. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Leopard Spot. Material: Polyester.