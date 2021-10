Just My Size Women's Plus-Size Shirttail Tank:100% cotton.Cool, lightweight fabric.Forward shoulder seams and a rounded, shirttail hem for a sporty look.Scoop neckline front and back.Shirttail hem.Layer it or wear it solo.Tag-free neckline.Machine wash cold with like colors, inside out if decorated. Use only non-chlorine bleach when needed. Tumble dry low. Cool iron if needed. Do not iron decoration.