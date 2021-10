Everyone’s favorite one-and-done look: our Button-Up Trapeze Dress - Who What Wear™. We’ve used every tailoring trick to amp up the presence of this classic shirtdress look, from an extra-crisp collar to cute cuffs on the cap sleeves; just-right length makes it the forgiving transitional dress that sees you through the end of winter but prepping ever-so-slightly for warmer days ahead. Size: 3X. Color: Cream. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid. Material: Cotton.