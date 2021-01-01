Women's Plus Size Short Sleeve Rib T-Shirt - A New Day Pink 4X

Add some textural flair to your T-shirt game with the Short-Sleeve Rib T-Shirt from A New Day™. This women's short-sleeve T-shirt is tailored in a relaxed fit, and it's adorned with an allover ribbed pattern to elevate the simple design with a beautiful look. The pullover tee is made from soft fabric with a hint of spandex for flexible wear that adjusts and moves with you. In a solid hue, this short-sleeve T-shirt makes a versatile addition to your closet, and it pairs effortlessly with any style of bottoms for a range of dressy and casual outfits. Tuck it into paperbag wide-leg pants for a feminine look or wear it untucked over leggings and sneakers for casual hangouts. Size: 4X. Color: Pink. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Material: Cotton.