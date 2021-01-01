Simply Couture Women's Plus Size Short Sleeve Soutache Mesh Top

The Soutache-This women’s plus size top updates a tradition of hand-made appliques that were previously only found on very, very expensive tops. The look says hand-made but the price tag is right. This top will be the envy of every outfit thanks to the intricate design of the soutache braid. It adds texture and detail to the look. The mesh is soft and comfortable.The appliques are topped off with clusters of sequins. There is a mesh lining in the front. Some wear as is and some wear a cami underneath. The Brand: Simply Couture creates fashion for the woman with curves. Simply Couture creates feminine, vintage, and comfortable updated fashion in plus sizes 1X to 3X. Looking for lace, crochet, tie-dyed and something fresh and new and fun? Simply Couture is one-stop shopping for plus sizes with style.