Women's Plus Size Short Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt - Universal Thread Turquoise Blue 4X

Update your easygoing style with this Short-Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt from Universal Thread™. This short-sleeve T-shirt makes a go-to staple in your casual wardrobe. It feature a classic V-neck and a solid color for easy pairing with a range of looks you create. This basic tee is made from breathable cotton fabric for cool comfort, and is ideal for layering or wearing on its own. Wear this regular fit tee with jeans, shorts or wide-legs trousers to style a range of warm-weather ensembles. Size: 4X. Color: Blue. Gender: female. Age Group: adult.