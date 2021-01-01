Women's Plus Size Sleeveless Smocked Waist Jumpsuit - A New Day Olive 3X, Green

Trade in your jeans and skirts for something more easy-breezy, like the Sleeveless Smocked Cinched Jumpsuit from A New Day™ that can be easily dressed up or down with a simple swapping of your footwear. Made of cotton-rich fabric with a hint of spandex, this women's jumpsuit makes for a stylish staple with a dash of ease. Tailored in a casual-fit silhouette with a high square neckline and shapely cut armholes, this knit jumpsuit is fashioned in a heather-gray shade and cinched with a smocked waistline for a flattering fit. With the handy side pockets, the one-piece outfit can take you anywhere from the farmers market to a casual hangout to date night and more. Size: 3X. Color: Olive. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid.