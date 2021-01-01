Women's Plus Size Striped Tank Top - Victor Glemaud x Target Pink/Green 3X

This Striped Tank Top from Victor Glemaud x Target is anything but a basic addition to your wardrobe. The sleeveless design and knit construction provide a textured feel with a cool, breezy finish, and allover pink and green horizontal stripes bring a bold color palette to your closet. With a square neckline, slim fit, and at-waist length, this knit striped tank makes a versatile choice for pairing with a variety of pieces in your wardrobe to create colorful layered looks. Renowned for his statement knitwear, Victor Glemaud brings a joyful celebration of all people to Target for this limited edition Fall Designer Collection. Victor pairs his love of multicolored stripes and color blocking with thoughtful details to create vibrancy within the everyday for his wearers. Size: 3X. Color: green/pink. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Material: Rayon.