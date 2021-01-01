Women's Plus Size Tankini Top - Kona Sol Rust Floral 14W

From a walk at the beach to lounging poolside, this Floral Tankini Top from Kona Sol™ will be your go-to pick for any aquatic summer outings. Fashioned with a vibrant floral print and an open back with side cinching for a flattering look, this tankini top adds a stylish finishing touch to your swimwear collection. The lightweight fabric with sewn-in cups provides ultimate comfort and support, making this printed tankini top an essential in your closet. Pair it with printed or solid black bikini bottoms to create a variety of chic swimwear looks. Size: 14W. Color: rust. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Material: Nylon.