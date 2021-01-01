Women's Plus Size Tie-Dye High-Rise Ribbed Jogger Pants 25.5" - All in Motion Dark Gray 1X

Why we’re ALL IN: Athleisure style gets a staple look in these high-waisted joggers. A luxuriously soft cotton-modal blend offers a comfy feel and is perfect for day-to-day wear with its midweight fabric, while an adjustable waistband helps you find the right fit. Side pockets make it easy to keep your necessities on hand, and you’ll love the hint of tactile flair from ribbed detail on the waist and ankle cuffs. The look is complete with the tapered silhouette of a traditional jogger, so you can sport a comfortable look that is still sleek and polished. When families come together to discover the joy of staying active, All in Motion is there to make it easy and comfortable to embrace a bustling lifestyle. From running errands to running intervals, the collection AIMs to propel you forward with thoughtfully designed pieces that fit and feel great — movement is the core of this performance line, with a 100percent satisfaction guarantee. Size: 1X. Color: Gray Tie-Dye. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Tie Dye Design.