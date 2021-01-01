Hue Women's Plus-size Ultra Capri Leggings with Wide Waistband Sockshosiery, -black, 2X

Enjoy the comfort of leggings with the sleek look of dressy capris, designed with stretch in mind to show off your curves Dress them up for date night or dress them down for a casual and comfortable look, these pull-on cotton blend capris are designed with a wide waistband for added comfort The wide, non-binding waistband offers a smooth, flattering silhouette Pair these capris with your favorite tunics, tees, sweaters, blouses, and any shoe in your closet for style that'll take you everywhere you need to go Each pair is made of 54% cotton, 38% Rayon, and 8% Lycra Spandex; Machine wash, tumble dry