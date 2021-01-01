Vintage America Blues Women's Plus Size Vintage Boot Cut Jean, Beverly-Pockets Embroidery, 16W

Color BEVERLY - pockets Embroidery is a dark blue wash with fading effect and a cool embroidery design on both back pockets, Made in a nice denim fabric Boot cut jean with five functional pockets, zipper fly and belt loops. A beloved classic fit that lets you wear all your trendy footwear from heels to boots with no restriction. Pairs great with all fashionable tops, sweaters and jackets giving you that versatility you need in a wardrobe. Available in different color washes to use for work, class or happy hour with friends. This boot cut has a 33 inch inseam with a 17 1/2 inch leg opening for that classic easy movement you love a boot for. Vintage America Blues is a brand that believes great fashion should be amazing and affordable Rise Style: Mid