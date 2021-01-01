Vintage America Blues Women's Plus Size Weekend Roll Cuff Crop Jean, White Alyssum-Pockets Embroidery, 16W

Color white alyssum is a light beige shade with back pocket embroidery, made in a nice twill fabric Roll cuff crop jean with five pocket styling, zipper fly and belt loops has a relaxed boyfriend fit with adjustable cuff hem. Great base piece when putting an outfit together for any occasion with family or friends. Can be dressed with sneakers, boots or heels and tank tops, fashion top or sweaters for that versatility every wardrobe needs. Weekend crop has a 26 inch inseam rolled and 28 1/2 inch inseam unrolled with a 12 3/4 inch leg opening