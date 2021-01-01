Lee Women's Plus Size Wrinkle Free Relaxed Fit Straight Leg Pant, Black, 24W Petite

71% cotton, 26% polyester, 3% spandex imported zipper closure machine wash relaxed fit. with a relaxed fit and mid rise, these pants are a wardrobe necessity. these women's slacks help keep you looking wrinkle-free for carefree wear from work to dinner. wrinkle-free. made with wrinkle-free fabric, these women's dress pants are low maintenance and worry-free with a polished look. a flexible waistband and stretch fabric offers comfortable stretch. slim pockets. two front slant pockets and back welt pockets offer convenient small-item storage. a lifetime of quality. for over 100 years, lee has produced quality apparel with durability and long-lasting construction in mind. lee is committed to designing clothing that conforms to your body, allowing you to move through life freely. specifications. zipper fly with button closure Weave type: Woven