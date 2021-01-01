Womens Plus Tassel Trim Beach Dress - Green - 12 - Looking for that perfect plus size summer dress? Look no further. This plus size sundress is lightweight, loose-fitting and endlessly flattering. Whether you want to style it with sneakers or heels, you'll feel sexy all summer long. Slip into this plus summer dress for a walk in the park, late night BBQ or a street party, the fashion 'fits are endless. We've found you the perfect summer dress for plus size women, what are you waiting for? Style: Beach DressDesign: PlainFabric: WovenLength: MiniNeckline: CrewSleeve Length: Short Sleeve