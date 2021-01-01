Lane Bryant Women's Pointelle Babydoll Max Swing Tee 10/12 Sangria

This swing-y tee is the start to non-stressful outfitting. The babydoll-inspired gathered seam and cool micro-pointelle stitching are the easiest way to take basic style to the next level. V-neck. Short sleeves. Inverted gathered seam under the bust. Textured knit with micro-pointelle stitch detailing. Slightly longer length is perfect for added coverage with skinny jeans and leggings. THE MAX SWING TEE: A tunic-length that's super swingy (but never clingy). Item Number #369033, Front Length (On Body): 31", Imported Plus Size Top, Lane Bryant