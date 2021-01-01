Solinotes Women's Pomegranate Eau De Parfum - 1.7 fl oz

Solinotes Pomegranate delivers a ripe and juicy fragrance with fruity and energizing tones. An intense and zesty perfume filled with fresh blood orange and pomegranate to awaken your senses and brighten your mood. This fruity, sugary fragrance opens with ripe berry notes, rounded out with a hint of musk. Embrace your playful, sweet side with Solinotes Pomegranate perfume. Dive into the colorful world of Solinotes with 15 addictive fragrances that you can blend together or wear on their own. Solinotes fragrances are designed to be layered and worn together, so express your individuality and create your own Solinotes blend. Lay together Pomegranate and Pomelo for a bright and uplifting scent. Scent: Fresh and Fruity SOLINOTES LOVES CLEAN BEAUTY Discover the fragrances you want, without the ingredients you don't. Up to 99percent of natural ingredients in our perfumes ! Spray the happiness ! Size: 1.7 fl oz.