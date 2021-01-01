Clinique Women's Pop Lip Color + Primer - Cola Pop

WHAT IT IS A rich color plus a smoothing primer in one that keeps lips comfortably moisturized. 0.13 oz. Made in Belgium. WHO IT'S FOR All skin types. WHAT IT DOES Luxurious yet weightless formula merges bold, saturated colour with a smoothing primer. Glides on effortlessly to a modern-velvet finish. Colour stays true, keeps lips comfortably moisturized. HOW TO USE IT Apply to clean, bare lips. Can be worn with lip liner. Center Core - Direct Beauty > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Clinique. Color: Cola Pop.