Design: The ultimate boyfriend shirt, this piece is finished with an effortless fit and relaxed silhouette. Complete with statement, long cuffs and an inscribed, positive message of "love" on one sleeve, our versatile button down is versatile yet designed with unexpected details. Quality: Made in Portugal from fine 60s yarn blended with a touch of spandex, making this Poplin comfortable to wear in all seasons and more wrinkle resistant. SustainabilityOeko-Tex and ISO 14001 certified, made with responsible social and environmental practices and without hazardous substances. Learn more here. | Women's Poplin Overlay Shirt in Light Blue | Size: XS | Organic Cotton Blend by Cuyana