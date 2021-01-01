Womens Portuguese Roots Ancestry Immigrant Patriotic USA Portugal V-Neck T-Shirt

This patriotic design featuring a tree in stars & stripes style American flag & Portugal flag roots with the text "American Grown With Portuguese Roots" is for a Portuguese-American with dual citizenship & wants to show your Portuguese heritage. Design is the perfect way to represent the USA & Portugal. Show off USA pride & pride in your Portuguese ancestry with this Family Heritage design for an American who has a family history in Portugal. Be proud of your ancestry & share it with the world! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem