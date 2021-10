A gleaming pendant necklace highlights the meaningful stone of your choice: Black Onyx for Protection-powerful and protective stone acts as a shield against negativity. Howlite for Calming-calms a troubled or overactive mind and helps develop patience and a positive outlook. Labradorite for Balance-balances energy through life's ups and downs. Lapis for Wisdom-awakens wisdom and good judgement. Rose Quartz for Love-sensitive, uplifting stone that