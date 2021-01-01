Harbinger Women's Power Gloves, Medium, Blue

Slip on the Harbinger ® Women's Power Gloves and take your workout to the next level. Specifically designed for women, they will provide you with a precision fit and specialized protection. They feature a slip-on design with hook-and-loop closure that enables you to easily take them on or off without a hassle. Get a grip with the Harbinger ® Women's Power Gloves. Features: Slip on design for easy on and off Short finger length provides a natural feel Reinforced thumb, double leather palm and fingers backed with foam protect hands from training abrasion StretchBack ™ Lycra ™ increases flexibility, comfort and fit, while improving breathability Hook-and-loop closure for a secure fit Hand wash and air dry