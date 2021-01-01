Salomon Women's Predict Hike Mid GTX Shoe - 8.5 - Mecca Orange / Madder Brown / Crystal Blue

Features of the Salomon Women's Predict Hike Mid GTX Shoe A hiking shoe to stand out from the crowd, the women's PREDICT HIKE MID Gore-Tex ensures a comfy stride on any given path With Energy Surge Technology for long-lasting cushioning, this outdoor all-rounder has Gore-Tex to keep the weather out and a mid-cut collar to hug your feet in and keep your ride cozy, while deep lugs hold ground on any terrain Unlock-?to-?adapt Anatomic Decoupling Techonology lets the PREDICT-?flex with your foot, allowing independent platforms to adapt to your stride and the terrain Plush cushioning with every strike G?? Energy Surge will have you clocking miles in first-class comfort A mid-cut design that hugs your feet, Gore-Tex to keep you protected and a durable and versatile grip on the sole make this shoe your best partner in the great outdoors Anatomical Decoupling: Anatomical Decoupling Features unique grooves and independent platforms designed to cushion, guide and propel the foot for an ultra-smooth forward transition Contagrip MA: Contagrip MA is built for the widest variety of surfaces It balances both the geometry and the rubber compound to deliver confidence on wet, dry, hard or loose surfaces and offer long-term durability Energy Surge: Lightweight, responsive foam created by combining EVA and Olefin [OBC] to deliver long-lasting cushion and bouncy energy return