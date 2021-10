High Rise: Sits above waist Fitted through hip and thigh Inseam: 6" Front Rise: 10 3/4"; Back Rise: 15 1/4"; Leg Opening: 22" Designed with superior craftsmanship and extra attention, Levi's️ Premium elevates our iconic styles with quality that’ll stand the test of time Specially marked with an authentic Levi’s️ Premium label Model is 5'7"