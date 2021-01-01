KEEN Women's Presidio Canvas Sneaker, Timberwolf/Silver Birch, 10.5

STYLE: This lightweight sneaker will be perfect for any activity; From gardening to hiking to traveling, this is the shoe for you; Available in blue and taupe canvas that go with any outfit FIT & COMFORT: Classic Oxford lace design provides a secure fit; Metatomical Footbed internal support mechanism is anatomically engineered to provide excellent arch support and cradle the natural contours of the foot; Breathable canvas upper keeps your feet cool in the heat TRACTION & SUPPORT: External Stability Shank provides next level lightweight support; Non-marking rubber outsole leaves no trace ANTI-ODOR: We’ve turned to nature to eliminate pesticides and biocides from going into the environment; Our footbeds are infused with probiotic technology that naturally breaks down odor in sweat without heavy metals or hazardous chemicals CARE TIPS: Gently brush the footwear with a soft bristle brush or hand towel to remove loose dirt and debris; Stains can be treated by lightly rubbing a gum eraser in a circular motion over the location and lightly brushing afterwards