Fit and Design: Standard fit tennis tank top Designed to contour to your body Lightweight performance jersey offers a comfortable fit and feel High neckline offers enhanced coverage Built-in bralette bolsters support Ornate ink block design and redefined form-flattering stripes make a statement on the court Technology: UPF 30+ sun protection helps protect you from the sun’s harmful rays Moisture-wicking technology helps combat sweat to keep you cool and dry