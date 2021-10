Articulated seams improve range of motion in breathable ski pants warmed with PrimaLoft Gold insulation to keep you comfortable through a day on the slopes. Reinforced scuff guards protect against wear and tear, and elastic gaiters and waterproof zippers keep out cold air and snow while allowing for an easier fit over bulky footwear. Style Name: Moncler Grenoble Primaloft Gold Ski Pants. Style Number: 6063755.