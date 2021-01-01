Reebok Women's Princess-Sneaker Walking Shoe, Black/Gum, 8

DURABLE AND LIGHTWEIGHT MATERIAL: These princess sneakers feature a synthetic leather upper for soft support and comfort EFFICIENT FOOT SUPPORT: These stylish trainers have a die-cut EVA midsole which lasts many strolls and jogs; Width sizing for a custom fit STAY COOL AND DRY: This footwear features soft terry lining which absorbs moisture keeping you cool and dry COMFORTABLE AND STURDY DESIGN: This Reebok footwear comes with padded foam sockliner that provides lightweight cushioning which keeps you moving HIGH-PERFORMANCE RUNNING SHOES: Ideal for long walks, running and hiking