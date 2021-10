High-low hems cover it all! Add in this tee's super-fun print and ultra-soft knit and you have your closet's soon-to-be greatest hit for cool, casual style. Scoop neck. Short sleeves. High-low hem. Jersey knit. Longer tunic length is perfect for added coverage with skinny jeans and leggings. Item Number #368583, Front Length (On Body): 31". Back Length (On Body): 33", Imported Plus Size Top, Lane Bryant