Casual enough to throw on post-surf, but cute enough to keep up on weekend adventures, reach for these elastic waisted shorts for all sorts of summer fun. Details 100% cotton double gauze. Porkchop pockets. Elasticated self waistband with self ties. Hurley icon label on left side of bottom pocket. Easy fit. 2.5” inseam. Women's Printed Naturals Walkshorts in Cayenne, Size XS