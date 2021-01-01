Lane Bryant Women's Printed Square-Neck Tiered Maxi Dress 34/36 Abstract Print

Available in Plus Size. This printed maxi dress will soon be your new fave thanks to its ultra-soft fabric and pretty tiered seam detailing. The flowy silhouette is the answer to everyday-comfy style so pair it with slip-on sandals and simple jewelry for life on the go. Double square neck. Thin, adjustable shoulder straps. Covered elastic at waist and back square neck. Tiered seam detailing. Jersey knit. No closure, pull-over style. Item Number #367972, Front Length (On Body): 56.5" (hits at ankle), Imported Plus Size Dress, Lane Bryant