Frequent flyers On Spring Break will love this awesome Priority Boarding design Now That People Are Flying Again With Face Masks Get First Class Seat With This Traveling Apparel For Easter , Passover Vacation Wearing This Funny Priority Boarding Travel Tee might get moved up to business Fro Economy Wear it while flying, at the airport, while on vacation And Let Everybody Know That Uou On The Move And In Style Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem