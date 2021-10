Train like you mean it in the Nike Pro 365 Tight and take your workouts to the next level. Whether you're on the track or lifting weights in the gym, these stretchy tights move with you when you need it the most and keep you dry with its ingenious Dri-FIT technology. The ventilated mesh panels offer breathability. The mid-rose waistband keeps you comfortable. 83% polyester/17% spandex. Imported.