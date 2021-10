Breeze through your routines in style with the Nike Pro CLN Tank. Made with pure polyester fabric for an ultra-durable fit, its lightweight Dri-FIT fabric keeps moisture away while offering superior breathability in high-sweat zones. Featuring a racerback design for seamless mobility and overall support, the Nike Pro CLN Tank keeps you charged up! Standard fit offers a relaxed, easy feel. Machine wash. 100% polyester. Imported.