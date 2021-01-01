Harbinger Women's Pro Gloves, Large, Pink

Hit the gym in comfort with the Harbinger® Women’s Pro Gloves. Pro gloves features an abrasion-resistant double leather palm, so you can spend more time in the weight room without developing painful blisters and calluses. Ventilator Mesh and the 1/2 finger length allow for a natural feel and air flow, and the adjustable wrist closures provide a secure fit. Pro gloves are 100% machine washable and dryable. Features: 1/2 finger length for natural feel and increased contact with the lifting surface Palm features abrasion-resistant, double leather construction Foam padding on palm for comfort and durability Stretch Ventilator Mesh allows natural movement of hands and fingers and promotes air flow Adjustable wrist closure WASH&DRY® leather is 100% machine washable and dryable