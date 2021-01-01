Nike Womens Nike Pro Swoosh Bra - Womens Bright Mango/Purple Pulse Size XL

Glam up your training sessions with the stylish tie-dyed Nike Pro Swoosh Bra. Supportive enough for any sport, this bra is soft, breathable, and comfortable. The removable one-piece pad slips in from the top and also features a pocket to fit your phone. Functional and fashionable, this bra moves with you, giving you natural and reliable comfort. Easy to wear, easy to fall in love with, this bra will soon end up being your go-to sporty and cool bra. Nike Pro Swoosh Bra features: Blended fabric provides a soft, stretchy, and comfortable fit. Dri-FIT technology offers maximum sweat-wicking features, ensuring a breathable and airy fit. Removable one-piece pad enables a shift-free and fold-free fit. Features colorful designs for a pop of style. High racerback with keyhole details allows maximum ventilation and breathability. A wide chest band enables a stylish and comfortable fit. Tight fit provides a body-hugging feel. 82% polyester/18% spandex. Imported.