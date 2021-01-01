Under Armour Women's Project Rock No-Slip 7/8 Leggings, Large, Gray

Elevate your workout in the Under Armour® Women’s Project Rock 7/8 Leggings. Double-layer HeatGear® fabric and moisture-wicking technology work together to keep you light and dry, while ergonomic flatlock seams reduce chafing for a smooth fit and feel. The high-rise no-slip waistband provides optimal coverage and support so you can train in complete comfort. Fit & Design: Compression fit 7/8 leggings Ergonomic flatlock seams deliver a comfortable, chafe-free fit Side drop-in pocket for convenient storage space High-rise no-slip waistband provides optimal coverage and support Technology: Smooth, double-layer HeatGear® fabric offers cool, lightweight coverage and comfort Material wicks sweat and dries really fast Anti-odor technology prevents the growth of odor-causing microbes Built-in 4-way stretch construction moves better in every direction Additional Details: Inseam: 24” Recommended care: Machine wash cold with like colors; tumble dry low