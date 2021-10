Be bold and brave in the Under Armour® Women’s Project Rock Veteran’s Day Brahma Bull T-Shirt. This tee is lightweight and features a flattering dropped hemline while camouflage Brahma Bull logo makes for striking style. Fit & Design: Loose fit short sleeve t-shirt Super-soft, cotton-blend fabric offers all-day comfort Dropped hem provides extended coverage Project Rock Brahma Bull graphic on front chest Ribbed crewneck collar for a nonrestrictive fit