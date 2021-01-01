Womens Proud Mama of a Hero Support Our Troops Red Friday Military T-Shirt

Proud Mama Mom Red Fridays Until My Hero Comes Home Support Our Troops Military Graphic on back print for loved one for R.E.D Red Friday Military art on back design has a distressed American flag with tank brave united states soldiers and a helicopter. Mother wear for Son Daughter - For family members friends to wear for someone in the armed forces who is deployed. Cool United States of a America USA flag for Patriotic Proud Americans as a deployment gift to show love faith hope until they all come home. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem