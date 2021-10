A unique and colorful design of a feather, infinity sign, and a butterfly featuring the quote " Proud Wife Of A Wonderful Dad In Heaven". It's a beautiful outfit for women whose husbands have passed away. In memory of your husband Wear this beautiful outfit In Memory of your husband who was a caring dad and show how proud you are to be his wife. Unconditional love between a wife and her husband will stay forever. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem