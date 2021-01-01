Nishiki Women's Pueblo 26'' Mountain Bike, Green

Frame Size 13", 15", 17" Wheel Size 26" Average Bike Weight 35.27 lbs. Frame Heat treated Hi-Ten steel Fork 60mm Travel Rear Shock N/A Headset Steel quill Cranks Steel crank arm, 42T/34T/24T Chainrings Bottom Bracket N/A Front Derailleur Shimano Tourney TZ20 Rear Derailleur Shimano Tourney TX35 Cog Set Shimano 7 speed (28T/24T/22T/20T/18T/16T/14T) Shifter Shimano Revo twist shift Chain KMC Hub (F) Steel Hub (R) Steel Spokes 14g Rims 32H Aluminum Tires 26 x 2.1 Valve Type Schrader Brakes Alloy linear pull Brake Levers Aluminum Pedals Resin Handlebar Steel Grips Mountain Stem Steel Seat Sport Saddle Seat Post Steel Take the Nishiki® Women's Pueblo Mountain Bike for a ride on your next trip. With its front suspension, 60mm travel fork and Shimano drivetrain, you’ll climb uphill and coast smoothly over rocky paths with ease. Its heat-treated steel frame and oversized down tube deliver a solid ride that is perfect for the great outdoors. The Pueblo 26" is complete with linear pull brakes for quick and easy stops. Kickstand not included SIZE CHART: NOTICE: Used Bikes and/or bikes purchased online that have been assembled are non-returnable. We strongly recommend that a professional bicycle mechanic properly assembles, repairs, and maintains the bicycle. DICK'S Sporting Goods will provide free in-store assembly service by a certified technician for any bicycle purchased on our website or in our stores (proof of purchase required). If you choose to assemble the bicycle yourself, DICK'S Sporting Goods is not responsible for injuries or damages resulting from improper assembly.