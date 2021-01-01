Women's Puff Short Sleeve Tie Neck Blouse - Universal Thread Burgundy Floral XL, Red Floral

Flaunt your fresh style for any casual outing with this Puff Short-Sleeve Tie Neck Blouse from Universal Thread™. This short-sleeve blouse is tailored in a relaxed fit, and it has a V-neckline with double tie-closure for feminine flair. The blouse is made from lightweight fabric for all-day comfortable wear. In a charming floral print, this blouse comes with puff sleeves and ruffle pleated bodice for a super chic look. Simply pair it with any style of bottoms for a range of dressy and casual outfits. Size: XL. Color: Burgundy Floral. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Material: Cotton.