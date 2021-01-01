Galaxy by Harvic Women's Puffer Coats Black - Black Long Heavyweight Hooded Puffer Parka - Women

Black Long Heavyweight Hooded Puffer Parka - Women. Keep toasty warm on blustery days with this heavyweight puffer parka made with a removable hood for customizable comfort. The water-resistant material combined with cozy features like cuffed inner sleeves are designed to keep out the cold. HeavyweightWater-resistantRemovable hoodRemovable faux fur trimDual zip / snap closureAdjustable beltInside waist bungee cordsZip pocketsLinedShell: 45% nylon / 28% polyester / 27% cottonLining: 100% nylonFill: 100% polyesterMachine washImported