Do you like to wear your hair open with wild Rastlocks, dreadlocks, curls or a messy hair bun? This also makes Puli great gift idea for women with natural hair or men with curly and wild beards. This outfit is the perfect gift for a sister, daughter or wife who stands on Hungarian shepherd dogs like the puli. Bearded friends with Schnauzer beard or natural long hair will like this design. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem