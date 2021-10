Red & Burgundy Stripe-Accent Cable Knit V-Neck Sweater - Women. Elevate your favorite denim by pairing it with this cozy cable-knit sweater crafted with striped trim for a cool contrast. Size note: This item runs small. Ordering one size up is recommended.Size S: 23.6'' long from high point of shoulder to hemKnit100% acrylicMachine washImported